Jokowi to Inaugurate 9 New Governors Tomorrow

Jakarta: Presidential spokesperson Johan Budi on Tuesday confirmed that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will inagurate nine governor and vice governor pairs tomorrow.
"We are planning a swearing-in ceremony tomorrow," he told reporters.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed state-owned construction company PT Wijaya Karya to support infrastructude…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received his Namibian counterpart Hage Gottfried Geingob during a bilateral meeting at th…
Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim paid a courtesy call on President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Bogor Palace, Bogor, We…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected an irrigation system project in Sendangtirto, Sleman, Yogyakarta on Wednesday, …
Tubuh membutuhkan air yang cukup.
Jenis olahraga ini tidak memerlukan alat beban, melainkan menggunakan berat badan Anda sendiri. …
Golkar Party secretary general Lodewijk Fredrich on Tuesday confirmed that businessman Erick Thohir is being considered as incumbe…
Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) has endorsed its two politicians to become the new Jakarta vice governor.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with 80 police and military officials at the Presidential Palace Complex on Tuesday, …
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is planning to summon State Electricity Company (PLN) president director Sofyan Basir …
The Home Affairs Ministry has confirmed that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will inaugurate new governors and vice gover…
Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawari failed to answer a summons from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Monday…
National Awakening Party (PKB) secretary general Abdul Kadir Karding has confirmed that incumbent President Joko "Jokowi"…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Monday summoned Blackgold Natural Resources CEO Richard Philip Cecil as a witness i…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the Lombok Reconstruction readiness rally at the Gunung Sari footbal field in Gu…