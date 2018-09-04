Jokowi to Inaugurate 9 New Governors Tomorrow

Jakarta: Presidential spokesperson Johan Budi on Tuesday confirmed that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will inagurate nine governor and vice governor pairs tomorrow.



"We are planning a swearing-in ceremony tomorrow," he told reporters.

The ceremony will be held at the Presidential Palace at 09.00 AM Jakarta time. It will be attended by guests from the nine provinces.

According to reports, the former Jakarta governor will inaugurate South Sulawesi governor-elect Nurdin Abdullah, North Sumatra governor-elect Edy Rahmayadi, Central Java governor-elect Ganjar Pranowo and West Java governor-elect Ridwan Kamil.Besides that, the PDI Perjuangan politician will also inaugurate Southeast Sulawesi governor Ali Mazi, Bali governor-elect I Wayan Koster, West Kalimantan governor elect Sutarmidji, East Nusa Tenggara governor-elect Viktor Laiskodat and Papua governor-elect Lukas Enembe.Indonesia held another simultaneous regional elections in June 2018. Voters elects new regional leaders in 17 provinces, 39 cities and 115 regencies.(WAH)