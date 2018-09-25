PSSI Agrees to Postpone Top Football Competition

Jakarta: The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) has agreed to postpone Liga 1 competition after the death of a Persija supporter.



"PSSI will postpone Liga 1 competition for and indefinite period of time," PSSI chairman Edy Rachmayadi told reporters on Tuesday.

Youth and Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi earlier instructed PSSI to postpone Indonesia's top footbal competition for two weeks. The PKB politician also urged all stakeholders to tackle the country's hooliganism problem.Haringga Sirla was beaten to death by a group of Persib supporters on Sunday. The 23-year-old man was attacked near the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium right before a Persib vs Persija match.The West Java police has named at least eight suspects in the past few days. Hooliganism has killed at least 70 football fans since 1994.Persib and Persija are bitter rivals in the country's top professional league. Their supporters have clashed many times in the past.(WAH)