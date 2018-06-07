Jokowi to Inaugurate New Terminal of Ahmad Yani Airport

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Thursday visited Semarang, Central Java to inaugurate the new terminal of Ahmad Yani International Airport.



The new terminal is the first floating terminal in Indonesia. The project is part of the National Strategic Program (PSN).

The 58,652 square-meter terminal can accomodate 19 thousand passengers per day or seven million passengers per year. The runway can accommodate 13 narrow body planes or the configuration of 10 narrow body planes and two wide body cargo planes.Earlier this week, Jokowi held a two-day working visit to West Java province. During the tour, he attended a number of events in Karawang, Subang and Indramayu regencies.The PDI Perjuangan joined a mass prayer in Indramayu regency. He inaugurated a microfinance agency for local fishermen.The media-savvy politician attended a ceremony in Subang regency. He also distributed land certificates and Waqf land to local residents.(WAH)