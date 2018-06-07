Jokowi to Inaugurate New Terminal of Ahmad Yani Airport

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Thursday visited Semarang, Central Java to inaugurate the new terminal of Ahmad Yani International Airport.
The new terminal is the first floating terminal in Indonesia. The project is part of the National Strategic Program (PSN).
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is confident Kertajati International Airport will be fully operational ahead of Eid al Fi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodoo has officially inaugurated Admiral Siwi sukma adji as the new Navy chief of staff.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on monday visited West Sumatra province to inaugurate Minangkabau Express airport rail li…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has called for torelance, mutual respect and fraternity during the month of Ramadan. …
Anda harus memperhatikan makanan apa saja yang baik dikonsumsi dan sebaiknya dihindari saat berbuka …
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
The National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) has approached the Religious Affairs Ministry (Kemenag) to develop an effective deradi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo started his working visit to West Java province on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has launched the 2018 Ketupat Operation to guard the Eid al-Fitr mass exodus.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo led the groundbreaking ceremony of Indonesian International Islamic University (UIII) in …
The Police Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) arrested a suspected terrorist in Gondangrejo, Karanganyar, Central Java …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the public to combat online hoaxes ahead upcoming elections.
Indonesia and India has agreed connectivity and infrastructure cooperation to develop Sabang and Andaman islands.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Freedom Palace in Central …
President Joko "Jokowi" on Monday led a limited cabinet meeting to discuss the upcoming Asian Games.