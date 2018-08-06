Jokowi Expresses Condolences for Lombok Quake Victims

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has offered his condolences over the magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara that killed at least 82 people and injured hundreds.



"I offer my sympathy for our brothers and sisters in West Nusa Tenggara who died in Sunday's earthquake," Jokowi said in Jakarta on Monday.

The earthquake occured at 06.46 PM WIB last night. With a depth of 15 km, the epicenter was located 18 km northwest of East Lomb regency.The eathquake triggered small tsunami waves. According to authorities, it was followed by more than 130 aftershocks.He earlier ordered Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto to closely monitor the rescue operation. He also asked related agencies to quickly distibute the needed aid."We have sent aid to West Nusa Tenggara. We also have asent doctors to West Nusa Tenggara," Jokowi added.(WAH)