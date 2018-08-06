Jokowi Expresses Condolences for Lombok Quake Victims

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has offered his condolences over the magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara that killed at least 82 people and injured hundreds.
"I offer my sympathy for our brothers and sisters in West Nusa Tenggara who died in Sunday's earthquake," Jokowi said in Jakarta on Monday.
Thousands of people have fled their homes after a strong earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province.
At least 689 hikers are still waiting to be evacuated from Mount Rinjani after a recent earthquake triggered landslides that block…
Authorities are still evacuating hundreds of hikers who are trapped in Mount Rinjani after a strong earthquake triggered landslide…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today visited the victims of Sunday's earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province that …
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Produktivitas kerja seseorang dipengaruhi karakter.
A joint rescue team is still evacuating tourists and locals from Gili islands after Sunday's earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara …
At least 82 people were killed after Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in the island of Lombok, authorities said Tuesday.
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has selected four hospitals to check the health of presidential and vice presidential candi…
The General Elections Commission (KPU) is ready to open the registraion of presidential candidates from August 4-10.
The Indonesian government has spent around Rp566 billion to prepare for the upcoming IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting.
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Tanimbar Islands in Western Southeast Maluku regency on Friday, August 3, 2018.
The Indonesian government has completed all venues and facilities to hold the 2018 Asian Games.
The National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) has prepared various programs to deradicalize Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) supporters.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected the sidewalks on Sudirman street in South Jakarta on Thursday.