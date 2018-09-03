Blackgold CEO Summoned as Witness in Riau-I Power Plant Case

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Monday summoned Blackgold Natural Resources CEO Richard Philip Cecil as a witness in a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I power plant.



"He is scheduled to be questioned as a witness for suspect IM," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said.

Last week, KPK officials named Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham as the third suspect in the graft case. In mid-July, KPK investigators arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and Blackgold Natural Resources Limited boss Johannes Budi Sutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation in Jakarta.According to reports, Eni allegedly received kickbacks amounting to Rp 6.25 billion from the influential businessman. On the other hand, Idrus reportedly masterminded the signing of of the power purchase agreement between Blackgold Natural Resources Limited and state-owned electricity company PLN.Eni accepted Rp4 billion between November-December 2017. She then accepted the remaining bribe money in March 2018.(WAH)