En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Ma'ruf Urges Muslim Economists to Support RI's Economy

Arga sumantri    •    19 September 2018 19:43 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Ma'ruf Urges Muslim Economists to Support RI's Economy
Vice presidential hopeful Ma'ruf Amin (Photo:MI/Arya Manggala)

Jakarta: Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin has urged Muslim economists to help improve the livelihoods of Indonesian people.

"We want to eradicate diparities between local and global products in the next five years," said the non-active Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman in a written statement on Wednesday.

Baca juga
"We need to increase the market share of the Islamic financial industry in the country," the 75-year old man added.

On August 9, incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo picked the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric as his running mate. A day later, they filed their candidacy for president and vice president.

The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0366 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv