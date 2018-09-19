Ma'ruf Urges Muslim Economists to Support RI's Economy

Jakarta: Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin has urged Muslim economists to help improve the livelihoods of Indonesian people.



"We want to eradicate diparities between local and global products in the next five years," said the non-active Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman in a written statement on Wednesday.

"We need to increase the market share of the Islamic financial industry in the country," the 75-year old man added.On August 9, incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo picked the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric as his running mate. A day later, they filed their candidacy for president and vice president.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)