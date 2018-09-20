New KPK Investigation Director Inaugurated

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) inaugurated Senior Commissioner Panca Putra as its new investigation director on Thursday.



"I officially inaugurated the candidate on Thursday, September 20, 2018," KPK chief Agus Rahardjo said.

Panca earlier served as general crimes vice director at the National Police Criminal Investigation Unit. He graduated from the Police Academy in 1980.Panca replaced Brigadier General Aris Budiman who returned to the National Police. He beat other candidates who participated in the selection process.The other candidates are National Police corruption sub-directorate head Senior Commissioner Arief Adiharsa, South Sulawesi Police special crimes director Senior Commissioner Yudhiawan Wibisono, Attorney General's Office education and R&D management head Agung Yudi Kristiana as well as KPK investigator Budi Sukmo."I believe you can fulfill all of your duties and responsibilities," the KPK leader added.(WAH)