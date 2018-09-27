Jokowi to Attend PWI Congress in Solo

Jakarta: The Indonesian Journalists Association (PWI) has invited President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to attend the 24th PWI National Congress.



"We have received the confirmation of his attendance," PWI official Rita Sri Hastuti told reporters this morning

The national congress will take place at the Sunan Hotel, Solo, Yogyakarta on Friday, September 28, 2018. It will elect the new PWI leadership for the office term of 2018-2023."We will gather representatives of 34 provinces. They will have voting rights ," Rita added.The PWI chairman candidates are RMOL journalist Teguh Santoso, LKBN Antara journalist Ahmad Munir, Kompas journalist Hendry CH Bangun, Sportanews.com journalist Atal S Depari as well as Suara Merdeka journalist Sasongko Tedjo.(WAH)