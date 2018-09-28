En
Bank Indonesia's Key Rate Hike Beneficial to Economic Stability: Sri Mulyani

Nur Azizah    •    28 September 2018 14:00 WIB
Anies Urges Central Government to Review Giant Sea Wall Project
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan (Photo:Medcom.id/Nur Azizah)

Jakarta: Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has urged the central government to review the Jakarta Giant Sea Wall project.

"It will trap polluted water in Jakarta Bay," Anies told reporters on Friday.

Earlier this week, the former Education Minister has stopped the construction of 13 artificial islets in Jakarta Bay. Besides that, he wants to use four existing islets for the benefit of the public.

"The construction of 13 artifical islets will be stopped" Anies said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Jakarta is prone to flooding every monsoon season. The northern part of the city is sinking at around 25 cm per year.


(WAH)

