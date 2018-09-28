Anies Urges Central Government to Review Giant Sea Wall Project

Jakarta: Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has urged the central government to review the Jakarta Giant Sea Wall project.
"It will trap polluted water in Jakarta Bay," Anies told reporters on Friday.
The Transportation Ministry is still discussing the investment value of the planned Jakarta-Surabaya higher-speed rail project.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati today inspected Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) ahead of the upcoming Asian Gam…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2018 at the Indonesia Conve…
The Jakarta provincial administration is preparing 500 online motorcycle taxi shelters across the capital city.
Selain letaknya tak terlalu jauh dari Indonesia, wisata ke Singapura seru karena banyak tempat yang …
Bila tubuh kekurangan serat, akan terjadi sejumlah masalah bagi kesehatan jangka panjang.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Thursday said that Zannuba Ariffah Chafsoh Rahman Wahid's support will significant…
Gerindra Party vice chairman Fadli Zon on Thursday said that a PKS politician will fill the Jakarta deputy governor position. …
The Indonesian Journalists Association (PWI) has invited President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to attend the 24th PWI National …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Thursday visited a number of training camps to support Indonesian para-athletes that w…
The Jakarta provincial administration has completely stopped the construction of 13 artificial islets in the Jakarta Bay.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday said that he has received the resignation letter of Presidential Special Env…
PKB secretary general Abdul Kadir Karding on Wednesday urged former President Abdurrahman Wahid's daughter Yenny Wahid to join…
The family of former President Abdurrahman Wahid on Wednesday officially announced their support for presidential candidate pair J…
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has asked the Home Affairs Ministry to provide the latest population data.