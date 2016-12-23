Jokowi Highlights Threats During Christmas & New Year Holidays

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko Widodo has instructed law enforcement agencies to monitor security and terrorism threats ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays.



"Densus 88 and the National Police must monitor these threats," he said during a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Thursday (12/22).

"The National Armed Forces must support the National Police," he continued.The police raided a terror cell at a house in South Tangerang on Tuesday (12/20).The terror group planned attacks during Christmas and New Year holidays. They targeted public spaces and police officials.(WAH)