En
Burger

Most Popular

Jokowi Highlights Threats During Christmas & New Year Holidays

Jokowi Highlights Threats During Christmas & New Year Holidays

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Highlights Threats During Christmas & New Year Holidays

Desi Angriani    •    23 Desember 2016 12:00 WIB
terrorism
En National (En)
Jokowi Highlights Threats During Christmas & New Year Holidays
President Joko Widodo (Photo: Antara/Widodo S Jusuf)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko Widodo has instructed law enforcement agencies to monitor security and terrorism threats ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays.

"Densus 88 and the National Police must monitor these threats," he said during a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Thursday (12/22).

Baca juga
"The National Armed Forces must  support the National Police," he continued.

The police raided a terror cell at a house in South Tangerang on Tuesday (12/20).

The terror group planned attacks during Christmas and New Year holidays. They targeted public spaces and police officials.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2016, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0405 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv