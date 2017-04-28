En
All Eyes on Philippines' Gum-Chewing, Cursing Duterte

Afghan Taliban Announce Start of "Spring Offensive"

Jokowi Flies to Philippines

KSPI to Hold May Day Rallies in 32 Provinces

Annisa ayu artanti    •    28 April 2017 15:00 WIB
indonesian workers
En National (En)
KSPI to Hold May Day Rallies in 32 Provinces
Said Iqbal (center) (Photo:MTVN/Husen Miftahudin)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Confederation of Workers Unions (KSPI) has claimed that around 150 thousand workers will join a rally in Jakarta during May Day.

"Workers will gather at the Horse Statue Roundabout at 10.00 AM," KSPI chairman Said Iqbal said on Friday.

"Workers will move to the Presidential Palace at 10.30 AM," he continued.

 KSPI will hold rallies in other provinces. KSPI will hold rallies in respective governor offices.

"We will hold May Day rallies in 32 provinces," he stated.


(WAH)

