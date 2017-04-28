KSPI to Hold May Day Rallies in 32 Provinces

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Confederation of Workers Unions (KSPI) has claimed that around 150 thousand workers will join a rally in Jakarta during May Day.



"Workers will gather at the Horse Statue Roundabout at 10.00 AM," KSPI chairman Said Iqbal said on Friday.

"Workers will move to the Presidential Palace at 10.30 AM," he continued.KSPI will hold rallies in other provinces. KSPI will hold rallies in respective governor offices."We will hold May Day rallies in 32 provinces," he stated.(WAH)