Whisnu Mardiansyah    •    19 April 2017 14:09 WIB
Anies Casts His Vote, Meets Supporters
Anies Baswedan (Photo:MTVN/Whisnu Mardiansyah)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Jakarta governor candidate Anies Rasyid Baswedan cast his vote at Polling Station No.28 in Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta on Wednesday.

The former education minister was surronded by media. He was also welcomed by supporters.

The former Paramadina University dean called for peaceful election. He also plead for political reconsiliation.

"We should maintain togetherness," he said.

The polling stations will be closed at 01.00 PM local time. The unofficial quick counts will be released several hours later.

"We will wait the result," he stated.



(WAH)

