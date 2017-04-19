Anies Casts His Vote, Meets Supporters

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Jakarta governor candidate Anies Rasyid Baswedan cast his vote at Polling Station No.28 in Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta on Wednesday.



The former education minister was surronded by media. He was also welcomed by supporters.

The former Paramadina University dean called for peaceful election. He also plead for political reconsiliation."We should maintain togetherness," he said.The polling stations will be closed at 01.00 PM local time. The unofficial quick counts will be released several hours later."We will wait the result," he stated.(WAH)