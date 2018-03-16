En
Burger

Most Popular

Indonesia-Australia Sign Maritime Cooperation Plan of Action

Indonesia-Australia Sign Maritime Cooperation Plan of Action

Asian Markets Mixed Heading into Weekend

Asian Markets Mixed Heading into Weekend

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Indonesia-Australia Sign Maritime Cooperation Plan of Action

   •    16 Maret 2018 11:45 WIB
indonesia-australia
En National (En)
Indonesia-Australia Sign Maritime Cooperation Plan of Action
The Maritime Cooperation Plan of Action sets an ambitious agenda to strengthen and expand Indonesia and Australia maritime engagement. (Photo: Indonesia MOFA).

Sydney: Indonesia together with Australia sign the Maritime Cooperation Plan of Action between our two countries. The Plan implements the Joint Declaration on Maritime Cooperation signed in February 2017.
 
The Maritime Cooperation Plan of Action sets an ambitious agenda to strengthen and expand our maritime engagement. It also delivers on the commitment made by Prime Minister Turnbull and President Widodo during the President’s visit to Australia last
year to boost maritime cooperation.
 
"The Plan encompasses 85 separate activities involving 17 Australian and 20 Indonesian agencies," stated by Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from the Embassy of Australia in Jakarta, Friday 16 March, 2018.
 
"It will drive increased bilateral cooperation across the following priorities: economic development, maritime security, combatting illegal fishing, maritime safety, search and rescue, marine science collaboration, sustainable management of marine resources, maritime cultural heritage and working together in regional and multilateral fora," added the statement.
 
Australia and Indonesia are natural maritime partners sharing one of the longest maritime boundaries in the world. The two countries have broad and complementary maritime security and economic interests.
 
The announcement of this Plan reflects the high priority both Australia and Indonesia place on maritime issues and our shared commitment to working together in response to the challenges faced in the maritime domain.
 
Australia also announces today a new, four-year bilateral Maritime Capacity Building Initiative in Indonesia to support implementation of the Plan. The initiative will see Australia allocate increased resources to help strengthen Indonesian maritime capabilities.


(FJR)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0439 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv