Indonesia-Australia Sign Maritime Cooperation Plan of Action

Sydney: Indonesia together with Australia sign the Maritime Cooperation Plan of Action between our two countries. The Plan implements the Joint Declaration on Maritime Cooperation signed in February 2017.



The Maritime Cooperation Plan of Action sets an ambitious agenda to strengthen and expand our maritime engagement. It also delivers on the commitment made by Prime Minister Turnbull and President Widodo during the President’s visit to Australia last

year to boost maritime cooperation.



"The Plan encompasses 85 separate activities involving 17 Australian and 20 Indonesian agencies," stated by Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from the Embassy of Australia in Jakarta, Friday 16 March, 2018.



"It will drive increased bilateral cooperation across the following priorities: economic development, maritime security, combatting illegal fishing, maritime safety, search and rescue, marine science collaboration, sustainable management of marine resources, maritime cultural heritage and working together in regional and multilateral fora," added the statement.



Australia and Indonesia are natural maritime partners sharing one of the longest maritime boundaries in the world. The two countries have broad and complementary maritime security and economic interests.



The announcement of this Plan reflects the high priority both Australia and Indonesia place on maritime issues and our shared commitment to working together in response to the challenges faced in the maritime domain.



Australia also announces today a new, four-year bilateral Maritime Capacity Building Initiative in Indonesia to support implementation of the Plan. The initiative will see Australia allocate increased resources to help strengthen Indonesian maritime capabilities.





(FJR)