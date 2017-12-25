En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Chirstmas Eve Went Smoothly: Police

Lukman Diah Sari    •    25 Desember 2017 17:15 WIB
law enforcement (en)
En National (En)
Chirstmas Eve Went Smoothly: Police
Illustration (Photo: MTVN)

Jakarta: Law enforcement agencies have implemented security measures to secure Christmas Eve masses in all across Indonesia.

"It was safe," the National Police spokesperson Inspector General Setyo Wasisto told Medcom.id on Christmas Day.

Baca juga
Authorities have started the Operation Candle 2017 to secure the Christmas and New Year Holidays. They have deployed as many as 240 thousand personnel to guard various public spaces.

The National Police will deploy at least 90 thousand officers. Meanwhile, the  Indonesian Military will provide at least 80 thousand forces.

Other organizations will provide the remaining personnel. Moreover, mass organizations will support the security operation.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.1417 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv