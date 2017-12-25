Chirstmas Eve Went Smoothly: Police

Jakarta: Law enforcement agencies have implemented security measures to secure Christmas Eve masses in all across Indonesia.



"It was safe," the National Police spokesperson Inspector General Setyo Wasisto told Medcom.id on Christmas Day.

Authorities have started the Operation Candle 2017 to secure the Christmas and New Year Holidays. They have deployed as many as 240 thousand personnel to guard various public spaces.The National Police will deploy at least 90 thousand officers. Meanwhile, the Indonesian Military will provide at least 80 thousand forces.Other organizations will provide the remaining personnel. Moreover, mass organizations will support the security operation.(WAH)