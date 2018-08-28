Moeldoko Meets Jokowi's Campaign Team Members

Jakarta: Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko visited the temporary head office of incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's success team on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.



"Pak Moeldoko is one of the deputy heads of the success team," National Awakening Party (PKB) secretary general Abdul Kadir Karding said.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.Jokowi's campaign team mainly consists of politicians from his supporting parties. It also includes professionals from various fields."We have decided the location of our official headquarters," Indonesia Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-Perjuangan) secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto said.(WAH)