Another PLN Official Summoned as Witness in Riau-I Plant Case

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned PLN corporate planning director Syofvi Felienty Roekman as a witness in a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I power plant.



Last week, KPK officials named Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham as the third suspect in the graft case. In mid-July, KPK investigators arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and Blackgold Natural Resources Limited boss Johannes Budisutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation in Jakarta.

"He will be a witness for suspect JBK," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters on Monday.According to reports, Eni allegedly received kickbacks amounting to Rp 6.25 billion from the influential businessman. In the mean time, Idrus reportedly masterminded the signing of the power purchase agreement between Blackgold Natural Resources Limited and PLN.KPK has questioned PLN president director Sofyan Basir twice in the past few weeks. The anti-corruption watchdog also has gathered pieces of evidence from Sofyan's office.PLN is a state-electricity company in the Indonesia. It is the sole distributor of electricity to end customers.(WAH)