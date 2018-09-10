Another PLN Official Summoned as Witness in Riau-I Plant Case

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned PLN corporate planning director Syofvi Felienty Roekman as a witness in a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I power plant.
Last week, KPK officials named Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham as the third suspect in the graft case. In mid-July, KPK investigators arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and Blackgold Natural Resources Limited boss Johannes Budisutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation in Jakarta.
