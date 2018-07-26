En
SBY Won't Join Ruling Coalition: PAN

Whisnu Mardiansyah    •    26 Juli 2018 13:55 WIB
SBY Won't Join Ruling Coalition: PAN
PAN politician Yandri Susanto (Photo:MI/Susanto)

Jakarta: PAN politician Yandri Susanto has claimed that Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono will not join the ruling coalition.

"He got rejected by the Palace. It was due to Ibu Megawati (PDI Perjuangan chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri)," said the PAN lawmaker at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Central Jakarta on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

"He wants to establish another coalition. There are three other political parties namely Gerindra, PKS and PAN," the PAN lawmaker added.

The former president met with Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto and PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan last night. the retired general discussed about political and economic developments ahead of the upcoming elections.

"My relationship with Ibu Megawati is still bad. It is  problematic," SBY told reporters after receiving the PAN delegation.

The country will hold the historic simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections will announce the official legislative and presidential candidates later this year.



(WAH)

