Lombok Quake Death Toll Surges to 436

Jakarta: The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck the island of Lombok more than a week ago has risen to 436, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) announced Monday.



"374 of them are from North Lombok, 37 are from West Lombok, 9 are from Mataram, 12 are from East Lombok, two are from Central Lombok and two are from Denpasar," BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a written statement.

The magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck the island on August 5. With a depth of 15 km, the epicenter was located 18 km northwest of East Lombok regency.The earthquake triggered small tsunami waves in several regions. According to authorities, the tremor was felt in Bali, Sumbawa and Java."The earthquake injured at least 1,353 people. 783 of them suffered severe injuries. The remaining 570 suffered light injuries," he added."We have recorded at least 352,793 evacuees. 137,182 of them are from North Lombok. 118,818 are from West Lombok, 78,368 are from East Lombok and 18,368 are from Mataram," he added.(WAH)