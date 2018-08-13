Lombok Quake Death Toll Surges to 436

Jakarta: The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck the island of Lombok more than a week ago has risen to 436, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) announced Monday.
"374 of them are from North Lombok, 37 are from West Lombok, 9 are from Mataram, 12 are from East Lombok, two are from Central Lombok and two are from Denpasar," BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a written statement.
