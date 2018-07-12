En
En
Deny Irwanto    •    12 Juli 2018 20:17 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Hanura to Let Jokowi Picks His Running Mate
Hanura Party secretary general Herry Lontung Siregar (Photo:Medcom/Deny Irwanto)

Jakarta: Hanura Party will not propose any vice presidential candidate to President Joko "Jokowi", the party's secretary general Herry Lontung Siregar said Thursday.

"The decision is final. We will totally support Jokowi." the politician told Medcom.id.

Vice President Jusuf Kalla cannot run as vice presidential candidate next year. The Golkar Party politician has served as vice president twice, once during former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's first term and now with Jokowi.

The 2017 Elections Law clearly prohibits a president and vice president from seeking a third term in office. The Constitutional Court recently rejected a judicial review against the regulation.

"If we are offered by him, we are fully ready," he added.

The country will hold the simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential candidates in early August.



(WAH)

