Lombok Quake Toll Climbs to 259

Laela Badriyah    •    09 Agustus 2018 19:58 WIB
disaster
National
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: The number of confirmed deaths from Sunday's earthquake in the island of Lombok has risen to 259, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said Thursday.

"This number will continue increasing. The data collection is still on going," BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Puwro Nugroho said in a written statement.

According to the agency, more than 60 thousand houses were damaged by the earthquake. In addition, around 270 thousand have been evacuated to temporary camps.

The magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck the island at 06.46 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB). With a depth of 15 km, the epicenter was located 18 km northwest of East Lombok regency.

The powerful earthquake triggered small tsunami waves in several regions. According to authorities, the tremor was felt in Bali, Sumbawa and Java.


(WAH)

