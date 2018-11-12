Depok Repairing Drainage System to Prevent Landslides

Jakarta: The Depok municipality administration is repairing its drainage system ahead of the beginning of rainy season.



"We want to repair the drainage system as soon as possible," Depok Public Works and City Planning Agency's water resources division head Citra Yulianti told reporters on Monday.

"We dont't want to experience landslides due to heavy rains," the official added.According to authorities, the beginning of rainy season will occur in November-December 2018. In the meantime, the peak of rainy season will occur in January-February 2019.In the past few days, floods hit Depok and several other West Java regions. Besides that, landslides also occured in Gentong, Tasikmalaya and Naringgul, Cianjur.(WAH)