En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Depok Repairing Drainage System to Prevent Landslides

Octavianus Dwi Sutrisno    •    12 November 2018 18:13 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
Depok Repairing Drainage System to Prevent Landslides
Depok is one of the satellite cities of Jakarta (Photo:Medcom.id/Octavianus)

Jakarta: The Depok municipality administration is repairing its drainage system ahead of the beginning of rainy season.

"We want to repair the drainage system as soon as possible," Depok Public Works and City Planning Agency's water resources division head Citra Yulianti told reporters on Monday.

Baca juga
"We dont't want to experience landslides due to heavy rains," the official added.

According to authorities, the beginning of rainy season will occur in November-December 2018. In the meantime, the peak of rainy season will occur in January-February 2019.

In the past few days, floods hit Depok and several other West Java regions. Besides that, landslides also occured in Gentong, Tasikmalaya and Naringgul, Cianjur.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0405 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv