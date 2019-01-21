President Jokowi Holds Meeting with Wiranto, Yasonna

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo summoned Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto and Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly to the Presidential Palace on Monday, January 21, 2019.



"They will discuss a number of issues. It may include the release of Abu Bakar Baasyir," the Law and Human Rights Ministry spokesperson Bambang Wiyono said.

Last week, President Jokowi confirmed that the government will release the radical cleric from prison. He revealed that the decision is based on humanitarian reasons."He is in poor health. His condition is deteroriating," President Jokowi saidIn 2011, Ba'asyir was convicted of supporting a jihadi train camp in the province of Aceh. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.According to experts, the 80-year-old cleric was considered as the spiritual leader of Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) terror group. JI was responsible for the 2002 Bali bombings and other high-profile terror attacks.(WAH)