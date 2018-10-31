Lion Air Appoints Acting Technical Director

Jakarta: Lion Air has appointed Muhammad Rusli as its acting technical director after the Transportation Ministry removed Muhammad Asif from the position.
"Lion Air will follow the instruction from the Transportation Ministry," said Lion Air spokesperson Danang Mandala Prihantoro in a written statement on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.
The Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT) on Tuesday sent Baruna Jaya I research vessel to recover the bl…
The joint search and rescue team have deployed sonar equipment to find the main wreckage of Lion Air flight JT610 that crashed in …
The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) has admitted the chances of finding survivors are slim after Lion Air flight JT61…
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has expressed his condolences to the families of the people in an Indonesian flight that…
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Jika seseorang menganut pola hidup tidak sehat, maka kadar kolesterol jahat (LDL) akan meningkat.
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has removed Lion Air technical director Muhammad Asif after the crash of Lion Air flight…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has condemned the execution of Indonesian migrant worker Tuti Tursilawati in Saudi Arabia…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi to improve Indonesia's aviat…
National Armed Forces (TNI) commander Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto on Wednesday said the joint search and rescue team has dete…
The National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) has decided to accept foreign assistance in order to accelerate the crash inve…
The Transportation Ministry will review the operating permit of Lion Air after after receiving the accident investigation result f…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Taufik Kurniawan as a suspect in an …
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Tuesday summoned Lippo Group CEO James Riady as a witness in an alleged bribe…
The Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT) on Tuesday sent Baruna Jaya I research vessel to recover the bl…