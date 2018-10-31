Lion Air Appoints Acting Technical Director

Jakarta: Lion Air has appointed Muhammad Rusli as its acting technical director after the Transportation Ministry removed Muhammad Asif from the position.



"Lion Air will follow the instruction from the Transportation Ministry," said Lion Air spokesperson Danang Mandala Prihantoro in a written statement on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

The Lion Air flight JT610 crashed in waters near Karawang on Monday morning. It went down in waters about 30-35 metres deep.The aircraft departed from Jakarta to Pangkalpinang at 06:20 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). It lost contact with air traffic control around 13 minutes after taking off.The flight was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members. It was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQJ."We have removed Lion Air technical director as of today," Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi told reporters earlier today.(WAH)