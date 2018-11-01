20 Cities Prone to Floods: Ministry

Jakarta: The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry has revealed that as many as 20 Indonesian cities are prone to floods.



The cities are Jakarta, Bandung, Solo, Medan, Padang, Pekanbaru, Jambi, Lampung, Pontianak, Palu, Samarinda, Makassar, Ambon, Manado, Gorontalo, Kediri, Palembang, Jayapura, Sorong and Papua.

"We have constructed various infrastructures in 2015-2018. We have allocated Rp4.4 trillion for 2019," said the ministry's director general of water resources Hari Suprayogi at his office on Thursday."We will build as many as 149 dams. They will be able to accomodate 4.8 billion cubic meters of water," he added.According to authorities, the beginning of rainy season will occur in November-December 2018. In the meantime, the peak of rainy season will occur in January-February 2019.(WAH)