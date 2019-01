Jakarta: The National Police Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) has caught at least 21 suspected terrorists ahead of New Year's Eve.



"We have carried out preemprive strikes to prevent terror threats," National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Dedi Prasetyo told reporters on Monday, December 31, 2018.

In Jakarta, authorities will deploy around 20 thousand personnel to secure New Year's Eve events. According to the Jakarta Metro Police, they will guard tourist destinations including the National Monument, Jakarta Old Town and Ancol Beach."We will guard people who want to celebrate New Year's Eve," Jakarta Metro Police head Inspector General Idham Azis told a press conference last week.Police started the 2018 Lilin operation on December 21. They will conclude the seasonal security operation on January 1.(WAH)