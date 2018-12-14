KPK Questions Bekasi Fire Department Official

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned Bekasi Fire Department prevention and education division head Asep Buchori as a witnnes in an alleged bribery case related to the permit of Meikarta property project.



KPK invesigators arrested Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin and four other local officals in October. The investigators also arrested Lippo Group operational director Billy Sindoro and his three subordinates during the sting operation.

"He will be summoned as a witness for suspect NYH," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporter on Friday.According to reports, Billy promised to give Rp13 billion to the Bekasi regent. In retun, the Bekasi regency administration was asked to support the high-profile property project.The other four officials are Bekasi Investment and One-Stop Service Center head Dewi Tisnawati, Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing Agency head Jamaludin, Bekasi Fire Department head Sahat ‎MBJ Nahar, Bekasi Investment and One-Stop Service Center head Dewi Tisnawati as well as Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing spatial planning division director Neneng Rahmi.The Rp278 trillion property project was developed by PT Mahkota Sentosa Utama. The construction company is a subsidiary of PT Lippo Cikarang Tbk.(WAH)