Jokowi Praises Local Military Officials

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with 510 military officials at the Army Education and Training Command, Bandung, West Java on Monday, November 26, 2018.



"I thank military resort command (Korem) and military district command (Kodim) commanders for their hard work in maintaining security and stability in their respective regions," Jokowi said.

Army Strategic Reserve Command (Kostrad) Lieutenant General Andika Perkasa was officially inaugurated as the new Army Chief of Staff last week. He was also promoted to the rank of four-star-general.The 53-year-old man headed the Presidential Security Force (Paspampres) in 2015-2016. He then led the Military Regional Command (Kodam) XII Tanjungpura in 2016-2018."Political neutrality is a must. It is the hope of all Indonesian people," Andika told reporters after his inauguration."We won't just talk. We will lead by example," Andika said.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)