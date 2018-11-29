En
Ahmad Mustaqim    •    29 November 2018 12:23 WIB
Sunanto Elected as New Muhammadiyah Youth Chairman
Muhammadiyah Youth is the youth organization of Muhammadiyah. (Photo:Medcom.id/Ahmad Mustaqim)

Jakarta: Sunanto was elected as the new Muhammadiyah Youth chairman during the 17th Muhammadiyah Youth Congress in Yogyakarta on Wednesday.

Sunanto received 590 out of 1196 votes. He defeated Ahmad Labib (292 votes), Ahmad Fanani (266 votes), Faizal (2 votes), Muhammad Sukron (2 votes) and Andi Fajar Asti (0 votes).

"I will stay away from politics. I will keep my commitment," Sunanto told reporters after the congress.

Muhammadiyah is the second largest Islamic organization in the archipelago. Muhammadiyah Youth is the youth organization of Muhammadiyah. 

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.

On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. Few days later, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto picked Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate.

The pro-government coalition include PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo and PSI. The opposition camp consist of Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party.

(WAH)

