En
Burger

Most Popular

Jokowi to Give Public Lecture in Front of NasDem's ABN Students

Jokowi to Give Public Lecture in Front of NasDem's ABN Students

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi to Give Public Lecture in Front of NasDem's ABN Students

Yogi Bayu Aji    •    16 Juli 2018 11:44 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi to Give Public Lecture in Front of NasDem's ABN Students
ABN is an education institution initiated by Surya Paloh. (Photo:Medcom/Yogi Bayu Aji)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday visited NasDem Party's State Defense Academy (ABN). He is scheduled to give a public lecture in front of ABN students.

Jokowi arrived at around 08:40 AM West Indonesia time (WIB). He wore a black suit and a red tie.

Baca juga
Jokowi was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung. He was welcomed by NasDem Party chair Surya Paloh.

ABN is an education institution initiated by Surya Paloh. It is aimed to educate party members to understand professionalism, nationalism and party values.

The teaching method have close similarities with regular university programs. The students have to take at least 48 credits within four months.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.1868 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv