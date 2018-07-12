Bawaslu Finds 3133 Suspected Violations in 2018 Local Elections

Jakarta: The Elections Supervision Board (Bawaslu) has recorded 3,133 suspected violations related to the 2018 simultaneous regional elections.



"We have recorded 3,133 suspected violations as of July 12," said Bawaslu commissioner Ratna Dewi in Jakarta on Thursday.

"291 of them are criminal offenses, 853 are administrative violations, while 114 are ethical violations," she added.Indonesia held another simultaneous regional elections on June 27. Voters picked new leaders in 17 provinces, 39 cities and 115 regencies.The country will hold its first simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will announce the official legislative and presidential candidates in September.(WAH)