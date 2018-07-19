Seven Terror Suspects Arrested in South Sumatera: Police

Jakarta: The South Sumatra Police has confirmed the Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) recently arrested seven suspected terorrists.



Yesterday, Densus 88 carried out anti-terror operations from 05:00PM to 08:30 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB). They arrested the suspected terrorists in two separate locations.

"They are part of Jemaah Ansharut Khilafah (JAK). They are linked to (Abu Husnah)," South Sumatra Police head Zulkarnain Adinegara told reporters on Thursday.According to him, Densus 88 also seized pieces of evidence during the anti-terror operations. They also checked the criminal records of the suspected terrorists."The group is also linked with a terror cell in Lampung. One of the suspect is a son of a Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) member from Lampung," the South Sumatra Police leader said.South Sumatran City of Palembang will co-host the 2018 Asian Games in August-September. The city will host various events such as women's football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports.(WAH)