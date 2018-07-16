PKS Still Studying Various Issues before Endorsing Prabowo

Jakarta: PKS is still studying a number of issues before officially supporting Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto in the 2019 presidential election, PKS politician said Monday.



According to the law, a candidate must secure 20 percent of all seats in the House of Representatives or 25 percent of the national vote to be able to participate in the presidential election.

"First, the public acceptance of the candidate. Secondly, the readiness of the coalition," PKS lawmaker Al Muzzammil Yusuf told reporters.According to him, PKS, Gerindra Party and PAN are still discussing about a possible coalition. The three parties are still debating the most suitable presidential and vice presidential candidate pair."It is not easy to establish a coalition. Every party wants to propose their own people," he stated."All parties think about coattail effect. All parties think about their own people," he added.(WAH)