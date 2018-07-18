Jokowi, Micronesian Leader Plant Tree at Bogor Palace

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received his Micronesian counterpart Peter M. Christian at the Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
The Micronesian leader arrived at around 10:00 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB). He was accompanied by the cavalry unit of the Indonesian secret service.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the 72nd anniversary of the National Police in Istora Gelora Bung Karno, Senayan…
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, during a visit to Indonesia, met President Joko Widodo at the Bogor Palace to…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed his Timor Leste counterpart Francisco Gutteres Lu Olo at the Bogor Palace in Bog…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged people to cast their votes in the 2018 simultaneous regional elections on Wedne…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected a runway construction project at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) in…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
An online motorcyle taxi union is planning a massive rally during the opening day of the 2018 Asian Games.
A suspected terrorist was arrested in Condongcatur, Sleman Yogyakarta on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday visited Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) at the Gato…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) wants to summon Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marhan and State Electricity Company (PL…
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto will visit Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) at the Gatot Soebroto…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday led a cabinet meeting to discuss the 2019 state budget draft.
The National Police is committed to prevent forest fires ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.
Indonesia is committed to improve its bilateral relationship with Micronesia. It is planning to appoint a honorary consul for the …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo May announce his vice presidential pick in the last days of presidential candidate regist…
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) on Wednesday postponed a meeting with main opposition leader Prabowo Subi…