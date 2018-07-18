En
Online Taxi Union Plans Rally during Asian Games Opening Day

Jokowi, Micronesian Leader Plant Tree at Bogor Palace

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    18 Juli 2018 12:27 WIB
National (En)
Jokowi, Micronesian Leader Plant Tree at Bogor Palace
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received his Micronesian counterpart Peter M. Christian (Photo: Medcom/Achmad Zulfikar Fazli)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received his Micronesian counterpart Peter M. Christian at the Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

The Micronesian leader arrived at around 10:00 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB). He was accompanied by the cavalry unit of the Indonesian secret service.

The bilateral meeting started with a state ceremony in front of the Bogor Palace. It was then continued with a photo session inside the palace. 

The two leaders then planted an ulin tree on the backyard of the Bogor Palace. They also had a veranda talk session in the palace area.

The two delegations are expected to discuss various bilateral issues during the bilateral meeting. They are scheduled to sign a number of memorandum of understandings (MoUs) after the main meeting. 


(WAH)

