Jokowi, Micronesian Leader Plant Tree at Bogor Palace

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received his Micronesian counterpart Peter M. Christian at the Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.



The Micronesian leader arrived at around 10:00 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB). He was accompanied by the cavalry unit of the Indonesian secret service.

The bilateral meeting started with a state ceremony in front of the Bogor Palace. It was then continued with a photo session inside the palace.The two leaders then planted an ulin tree on the backyard of the Bogor Palace. They also had a veranda talk session in the palace area.The two delegations are expected to discuss various bilateral issues during the bilateral meeting. They are scheduled to sign a number of memorandum of understandings (MoUs) after the main meeting.(WAH)