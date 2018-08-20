Presidential Candidates Asked to Register Their Campaign Team

Jakarta: The General Elections Commission (KPU) has reminded both presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs to register their campaign team members.



"If they want to update the structure of their campaign team, they could do that until the beginning of the campaign period," said KPU chairman Arief Budiman in Jakarta on Monday.

According to the agency, the official presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs will be announced on September 20. In the meantime, the campaign period will be held from September 23-April 13.The ruling coalition has endorsed President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin as its presidential and vice presidential candidates. The pair are supported by PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKB, PPP, PKP Indonesia, Perindo Party and PSI.The opposition coalition has endorsed Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto and Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno as its presidential and vice presidential candidates. The pair are supported by Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)