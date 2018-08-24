En
Opposition Camp Will Soon Announce Prabowo's Campaign Team Leader: PAN

Marcheilla Ariesta    •    24 Agustus 2018 12:02 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Opposition Camp Will Soon Announce Prabowo's Campaign Team Leader: PAN
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: The opposition camp will announce the head of Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno's campaign team in the near future, PAN politician said Thursday.

"We will announce the decision as soon as possible," PAN Secretary General Eddy Suparno told reporters.

Gerindra Party politician Djoko Santoso is the strongest candidate for the position. He was the National Armed Forces (TNI) commander in 2007-2010.

The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.



