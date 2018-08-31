Idrus Marham Questioned as Suspect in Riau-I Power Plant Graft Case

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Friday summoned Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham as a suspect in a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I power plant.



"We want to know more about the project. KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters.

Last week, KPK officials named the former social affairs minister as the third suspect in the graft case. In mid-July, KPK investigators arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and Blackgold Natural Resources Limited CEO Johannes Budi Sutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation.Eni allegedly received kickbacks amounting to Rp 6.25 billion from the influential businessman. On the other hand, Idrus reportedly masterminded the signing of of the power purchase agreement between Blackgold Natural Resources Limited and state-owned electricity company PLN.Eni accepted Rp4 billion between November-Desember 2017. She then accepted the remaining bribe money in March 2018.(WAH)