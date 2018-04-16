Jokowi to Meet with Chinese Premier in May: Luhut

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Martime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has announced that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will meet with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in early May.



"Prime Minister Li Keqiang will visit Indonesia on May 6," the retired general told Antara news agency recently.

The bilateral meeting will take place at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta city. It will discuss economic cooperation between the two countries.The Chinese politician will address a number of infrastructure projects funded by Chinese investors. He will explain the implementation of the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative.President Jokowi visited China last year.(WAH)