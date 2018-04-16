En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi to Meet with Chinese Premier in May: Luhut

Sonya Michaella    •    16 April 2018 15:57 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi to Meet with Chinese Premier in May: Luhut
President Joko Widodo visited China last year (Photo:Antara/Yudhi Mahatma)

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Martime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has announced that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will meet with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in early May.

"Prime Minister Li Keqiang will visit Indonesia on May 6," the retired general told Antara news agency recently.

Baca juga
The bilateral meeting will take place at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta city. It will discuss economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Chinese politician will address a number of infrastructure projects funded by Chinese investors. He will explain the implementation of the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative.

President Jokowi visited China last year.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.1445 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv