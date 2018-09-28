PLN Boss Probed as Witness in Riau-I Plant Case

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Friday summoned PLN president director Sofyan Basir as a witness in a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I power plant.



"There were questions about Pak Idrus. There were also other questions about the case," Sofyan said.

Last month, KPK officials named Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham as the third suspect in the graft case. In mid-July, KPK investigators arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and Blackgold Natural Resources Limited boss Johannes Budi Sutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation in Jakarta.According to reports, Eni allegedly received kickbacks amounting to Rp 6.25 billion from the influential businessman. In the mean time, Idrus reportedly masterminded the signing of the power purchase agreement between Blackgold Natural Resources Limited and PLN."I did meet with (Idrus and Eni) but I didn't talk about the project," he said.The anti-corruption watchdog also has gathered pieces of evidence from Sofyan's office. It also has probed a number of officials in the state-owned electricity company.(WAH)