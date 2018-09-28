PLN Boss Probed as Witness in Riau-I Plant Case

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Friday summoned PLN president director Sofyan Basir as a witness in a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I power plant.
"There were questions about Pak Idrus. There were also other questions about the case," Sofyan said.
