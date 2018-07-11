En
Husen Miftahudin    •    11 Juli 2018 13:43 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Prabowo Will Announce His Coalition of Parties Soon: Gerindra
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto (Photo:Antara/Puspa Perwitasari)

Jakarta: Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto will soon announce his coalition of parties in the 2019 presidential election, the party said Wednesday.

"Pak Prabowo openly talked about the plan some time ago," Gerindra Party vice chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad told reporters.

According to many analysts, the group may consist of Gerindra Party, PKS and PAN. This year, the three parties worked together in the West Java gubernatorial election.

"We don't want to rush the process. We don't to make any mistake," he added.

The country will hold the simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential candidates in early August.

According to the law, a candidate must secure 20 percent of all seats in the House of Representatives or 25 percent of the national vote to be able to participate in the presidential election. 


(WAH)

