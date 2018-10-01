Local Leaders Urged to Support Relief Efforts in Central Sulawesi

Jakarta: Home Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has instrcuted local governments to support on-going relief efforts following the deadly earthquake and subsequent tsunami on the island of Sulawesi.



"I have urged all local governments to provide relief funds. Their assistance can help the victims of the earthquake and tsunami," the PDI Perjuangan politican told reporters on Monday.

On Friday, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.According to authorities, the disaster has killed at least 844 people and injured hundreds. the government has deployed thousands of rescue workers in affected regions."821 people are from Palu, 11 are from Donggala and 12 are from Parigi Moutong," the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a press conference this afternoon."The death toll is likely to rise still further," the BNPB official added.(WAH)