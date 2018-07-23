Jokowi Invites Coalition Party Leaders

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo gathered leaders of his coalition parties at the Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java on Monday, July 23, 2018.



"Our chairman was invited," PPP secretary general Arsul Sani said.

Jokowi is still considering his running mate in the upcoming presidential election. He has met with several political party leaders in the past few weeks.According to reports, Jokowi may reveal his pick in the last days of presidential candidate registration. He has pocketed the names of the strong nominees.Indonesia will hold the simultaneous legislative and presidential election in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential candidates in early August.(WAH)