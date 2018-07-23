En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Invites Coalition Party Leaders

Yogi Bayu Aji    •    23 Juli 2018 19:45 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Invites Coalition Party Leaders
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Bary Fathahilah)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo gathered leaders of his coalition parties at the Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java on Monday, July 23, 2018.

"Our chairman was invited," PPP secretary general Arsul Sani said.

Baca juga
Jokowi is still considering his running mate in the upcoming presidential election. He has met with several political party leaders in the past few weeks.

According to reports, Jokowi may reveal his pick in the last days of presidential candidate registration. He has pocketed the names of the strong nominees.

Indonesia will hold the simultaneous legislative and presidential election in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential candidates in early August.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0387 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv