PBB May Join Jokowi's Coalition: Ma'ruf

Jokowi Supports Gesits Electric Scooter Project

Anies Supports Proposal to Extend Phase II of Jakarta MRT

Search for Victims of Lion Air Crash Extended by 3 Days

Kautsar Widya Prabowo    •    07 November 2018 16:18 WIB
Search for Victims of Lion Air Crash Extended by 3 Days
Basarnas head Air Vice Marshal M Syaugi (Photo:Medcom.id/Kautsar Widya Prabowo)

Jakarta: The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) has decided to extend the search for victims of the Lion Air jet crash by three days.

"We have extended the search operations by three days. We have evacuated 186 body bags as of now," Basarnas head Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Syaugie told reporters on Wednesday.

In the next three days, the search operations will only be carried out by Basarnas. According to the agency, as many as 60 divers will be deployed to the crash site.

The Lion Air flight JT610 crashed in waters near Karawang on October 29. It went down in waters about 30-35 metres deep.

The aircraft departed from Jakarta to Pangkalpinang at 06:20 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). It lost contact with air traffic control around 13 minutes after taking off.

The flight was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members. It was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP. 



(WAH)

