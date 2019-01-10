En
PDIP Commemorates Its 46th Anniversary

PDIP Commemorates Its 46th Anniversary

Jokowi Instructs Police to Investigate Bomb Threats in KPK Leaders' Homes

Jokowi Instructs Police to Investigate Bomb Threats in KPK Leaders' Homes

Bulog Has Enough Rice Stocks: Jokowi

Bulog Has Enough Rice Stocks: Jokowi

7.5% Non-Oil and Gas Export Growth Target Set for 2019

7.5% Non-Oil and Gas Export Growth Target Set for 2019

Jokowi Instructs Police to Investigate Bomb Threats in KPK Leaders' Homes

Dheri Agriesta    •    10 Januari 2019 12:44 WIB
Jokowi Instructs Police to Investigate Bomb Threats in KPK Leaders' Homes
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Medcom.id/Achmad Zulfikar Fazli)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed National Police chief General Tito Karnavian to investigate bomb threats at the homes of Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chairman Agus Rahardjo and deputy chairman Laode Muhammad Syarif.

"We will not tolerate these threats. We will immediately find the perpetrators," President Jokowi said here on Thursday.

Yesterday, suspected pipe bombs were found at Agus' home in Jati Asih, Bekasi. Almost at the same time, two molotov cocktails were thrown into Laode's home in Kalibata, South Jakarta.

According to reports, police have collected pieces of evidence from the crime scenes. Besides that, investigators also have gathered information from witnesses.

"If it is needed, KPK will increase security measures," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters on Wednesday.


(WAH)

