Jokowi Instructs Police to Investigate Bomb Threats in KPK Leaders' Homes

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed National Police chief General Tito Karnavian to investigate bomb threats at the homes of Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chairman Agus Rahardjo and deputy chairman Laode Muhammad Syarif.



"We will not tolerate these threats. We will immediately find the perpetrators," President Jokowi said here on Thursday.

Yesterday, suspected pipe bombs were found at Agus' home in Jati Asih, Bekasi. Almost at the same time, two molotov cocktails were thrown into Laode's home in Kalibata, South Jakarta.According to reports, police have collected pieces of evidence from the crime scenes. Besides that, investigators also have gathered information from witnesses."If it is needed, KPK will increase security measures," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters on Wednesday.(WAH)