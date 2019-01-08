VP Kalla Calls for Regular Emergency Drills

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla has instructed related officials to hold regular programs that can improve disaster preparedness.



"We should regularly carry out emergency drills and simulations in disaster-prone cities," Kalla told reporters on Tuesday.

"We should not complicate things. We only need more training and simulations. That will be enough," Kalla said.Last week, a landslide hit a settlement of 30 houses in Cisolok, Sukabumi, West Java. The landslide killed more than 30 people and injured few others.In the end of 2018, the eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano triggered a tsunami in the Sunda Strait. The disaster killed more than 400 people in Banten and Lampung provinces. The tsunami was reportedly caused by(WAH)