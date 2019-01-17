Candidates Must Follow Rules of Debate: KPU

Jakarta: General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Budiman has said that the two presidential candidates must follow the rules of the first 2019 presidential election debate.



The first presidential election debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta tonight. It will discuss about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism.

The event will be attended by 200 supporters of candidates and 300 guests. It will be hosted by media practitioner Ira Koesno and TVRI journalist Imam Priyono."They should not criticize Pancasila and the 1945 consititution. They should also avoid sensitive issues," Arief told a press conference on Thursday, January 17, 2018.KPU will hold five presidential election debates from January until April. The agency will stage all presidential election debates in the capital city of Jakarta.In order to run for presidency, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo along with his running mate Ma'ruf Amin has gathered support from PDIP, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo Party and PSI. On the other hand, key opposition leader Prabowo Subianto along with his vice presidential candidate Sandiaga Uno has received support from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PAN, PKS and Berkarya Party.(WAH)