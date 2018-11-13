KPU, President Jokowi to Discuss Preparation for 2019 Elections

Jakarta: The General Elections Commission (KPU) leadership has proposed a meeting with President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to discuss the upcoming 2019 simultanoues general and presidential elections.



"We are still waiting for the date," KPU chairman Arief Budiman told reporters on Tuesday.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.KPU will hold a coordination meeting in mid-November. The agency will gather around 3,500 officials from 514 regencies/cities and 34 provinces."The participants will include KPU officials from 514 regencies/cities and 34 provinces," the KPU leader said.(WAH)