KPU, President Jokowi to Discuss Preparation for 2019 Elections

Jakarta: The General Elections Commission (KPU) leadership has proposed a meeting with President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to discuss the upcoming 2019 simultanoues general and presidential elections.
"We are still waiting for the date," KPU chairman Arief Budiman told reporters on Tuesday.
Great Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) Party will meet with Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) to discuss the vacant Jakarta deputy gover…
National Mandate Party (PAN) is ready to remove House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Taufik Kurniawan from his position after t…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo had an important role in introducing the National Santri Day, vice presidential…
PDI Perjuangan Djarot Saiful Hidayat on Tuesday said 25 regional leaders in North Sumatra will support incumbent President Joko &q…
Sebuah penelitian terbaru menunjukkan dugaan korelasi antara kualitas tidur dengan meningkatnya kole…
Memang penuaan tak dapat dihindari. Namun kabar baiknya, proses penuaan bisa diperlambat.
The Financial Services Authority (OJK) Wimboh Santoso has been questioned by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) as a witn…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) questioned on Tuesday a number of Bekasi administration officials as witnesses in an a…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) summoned on Tuesday former Bank Indonesia (BI) Deputy Governor Miranda Gultom as a wit…
The Depok municipality administration is repairing its drainage system ahead of the beginning of rainy season.
West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil declared a Siaga I disaster emergency status as natural disasters hit the most populous Indo…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated the section III and IV of Pejagan-Pemalang toll road as well as some section …
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned former Lippo Cikarang president director Toto Bartholomeus for the second…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended a land certificate distribution ceremony in Slawi, Tegal, Central Java on Friday…
The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) is still searching for the victims of the downed Lion Air Jet that crashed into t…