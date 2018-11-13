En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

KPU, President Jokowi to Discuss Preparation for 2019 Elections

Faisal Abdalla    •    13 November 2018 19:48 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
KPU, President Jokowi to Discuss Preparation for 2019 Elections
Illustration (Photo:Medcom)

Jakarta: The General Elections Commission (KPU) leadership has proposed a meeting with President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to discuss the upcoming 2019 simultanoues general and presidential elections.

"We are still waiting for the date," KPU chairman Arief Budiman told reporters on Tuesday. 

Baca juga
Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.

KPU will hold a coordination meeting in mid-November. The agency will gather around 3,500 officials from 514 regencies/cities and 34 provinces.

"The participants will include KPU officials from 514 regencies/cities and 34 provinces," the KPU leader said.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.1296 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv