Miranda Gultom Summoned by KPK

Bekasi Officials Questioned as Witnesses in Meikarta Bribery Case

Juven Martua Sitompul    •    13 November 2018 12:59 WIB
Miranda Gultom Summoned by KPK
Former BI deputy governor Miranda Gultom (Photo:Medcom.id/Juven)

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) summoned on Tuesday former Bank Indonesia (BI) Deputy Governor Miranda Gultom as a witness in a graft case related to the 2008 Century Bank bailout which reportedly caused more than Rp 7 trillion in state losses.

"They didn't probe me. They just asked for clarification," Miranda said.

"I wasn't asked new questions. I was asked old questions," she added.

In 2014, former BI deputy governor Budi Mulya was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment. He was found guilty of enriching himself and other people.

In early-2018, KPK has been ordered to continue its investigation into the graft case. The high-profile case has been in limbo in the past few years.


