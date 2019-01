Jokowi Meets with Quraish Shihab

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited Bayt Alquran Islamic boarding school in Pamulang, South Tangerang, Banten on Friday, January 25, 2019.



"I met with Professor Quaraish Shihab at Bayt Alquran in South Tangerang. He explained his thoughts and views during the meeting," President Jokowi said.

Quraish Shihab is an influential Islamic cleric in Indonesia. He is a strong supporter of religious tolerance."The world needs moderate Islamislm. It doesn't need extremism," Quraish Shihab said.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.In order to run for presidency, President Jokowi is endorsed by PDIP, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo Party and PSI. On the other hand, key opposition leader Prabowo Subianto is supported by Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PAN, PKS and Berkarya Party.(WAH)