Court Holds Hearing in Ahok's Judicial Review

Jakarta: The North Jakarta District Court on Monday held a preliminary hearing in Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama's judicial review of his blasphemy conviction.
The hearing was held by the North Jakarta Disctrict Court at 10:00 AM local time. The judicial review was submitted by the former Jakarta governor earlier this month.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has requested Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marham to step down as Golkar Party secretary general.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has finally announced a much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle after months of speculation.
Golkar Party chairman Airlangga Hartarto has announced Bambang Soesatyo as the new House of Representatives speaker.
Golkar lawmaker Ahmadi Noor Supit has revealed the political party may announce the new House of Representatives speaker soon.
The Constitutional Court (MK) on Thursday rejected the judicial review that challenges the presidential threshold requirement. …
The Special Presidential Envoy for Interfaith Dialogue and Intercultural Cooperation (UKP-DKAAP) will hold a national-level interf…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has received a letter of resignation from Minister of Social Affairs Khofifah Indar Paraw…
Social Affairs Minister Khofifah Indar Parawansa will deliver her resignation letter to President Joko "Jokowi" widodo i…
Bandung Mayor Ridwan Kamil and Tasikmalaya Regent Uu Ruzhanul Ulum have registered as a governor and vice governor candidate pair …
Bogor Mayor Bima Arya has picked Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) network development and inter-agency cooperation director…
Indonesia's General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Hidayat has reiterated the country's current president Joko …
The Plan implements the Joint Declaration on Maritime Cooperation signed in February 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has reiterated the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is an independent agency.
South Kalimantan clerics have recommended President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to pick a running mate who has strong Islamic b…
Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has invited his Indonesian counterpart Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to visit the…
Gerindra Party will support its chairman Prabowo subianto to run in the 2019 presidential race.
Authorities are studying various measures to address severe traffic jams at the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road.
Southeast Sulawesi Fish Quarantine Agency and Quality Control (BKIPM) has planned to set up a forum to increase the province's…
Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) expressed its appreciation for the achievements of the Indonesian Government in agricultur…
Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has managed to repatriate an Indonesian seaman, with initials IU, who allegedly became a vi…