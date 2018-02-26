Court Holds Hearing in Ahok's Judicial Review

Jakarta: The North Jakarta District Court on Monday held a preliminary hearing in Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama's judicial review of his blasphemy conviction.



The hearing was held by the North Jakarta Disctrict Court at 10:00 AM local time. The judicial review was submitted by the former Jakarta governor earlier this month.

"We don't have the authority to decide about the issue. The Supreme Court is the one that has the authority to decide about the issue," Presiding Judge Mulyadi said."We will only check the legality of the document this week. We will submit the document a week later," he added.The politician received a two-year prison sentence for committing blasphmey on May 9. He withdrew his appeal against his two-year jail term few days later.The case triggered massive protests from conservative Muslim groups. It coincided with the gubernatorial election in Indonesia's capital.(WAH)