Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    23 Maret 2018 16:31 WIB
corruption (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Comments on Bribery Accusations against Puan, Pramono
President Joko Widodo (Photo: MI)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will let law enforcement agencies to investigate bribery accusations faced by Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Puan Maharani an Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.

"Of course, if they have strong evidence, they can carry out the legal process," said Jokowi at the State Secretary Ministry head office on Friday afternoon.

The former PDI Perjuangan lawmakers were earlier accused of receiving a bribe related to an electronic id-card project in 2012. The influential politicians were allegedly given $500 thousand each by a businessman named Made Oka Masagung.

"With all due respect, I am very sorry, $500 thousand each for Puan and Pramono," said the electronic id-card corruption defendant Setya Novanto in the Corruption Court trial earlier this week.

At the time, Puan served as the head of PDI Perjuangan Faction. Meanwhile, Pramono served as the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.



(WAH)

